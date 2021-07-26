Ayodhya Development Authority plans two housing colonies

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is planning two housing colonies on the Rae Bareli and Azamgarh highways as part of its new housing policy, an official said.

Besides, three new townships are likely to come up on Sultanpur Road in the state capital.

As for the Ayodhya projects, ADA has identified 30 acres’ land on Rae Bareli highway and 35 acres on the Azamgarh highway for the two housing colonies.

“The Ayodhya Development Authority has decided to come up with new housing colonies on Rae Bareli and Azamgarh highways. Land has been identified for both the projects,” said RP Singh, secretary, ADA.

In the last two years, the demand for houses has gone up considerably in Ayodhya, especially after the November 9, 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

These two colonies will also have commercial complexes. According to ADA officials, the front portion of these colonies will have the commercial complexes while the residential complex will be at the back.

Both the colonies will be a few metres from the ring road, ADA officials said, adding that in future also housing projects will come up near the ring road due to the availability of space.

Lucknow projects

For the likely Lucknow townships, three promoters have applied for licence with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

According to LDA officials, these townships will be of 28 acres, 112 acres and 210 acres respectively.

At the LDA’s board meeting in June this year, it was decided to invite proposals from private developers for integrated township on more than 25 acres.

After this proposal, three private developers applied for the licence. Clearance for these three townships may take some time as new LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi will take a final decision only after going through all the details of these projects, according to those familiar with the matter.

Nitin Mittal, chief town planner, had apprised the outgoing LDA vice-chairman Abhishek Prakash about these three proposals, they said.