Ayodhya development plan:Ramayana era Bharat Kund set for a makeover

The Yogi Adityanath government has given its approval to develop the Bharat Kund in Ayodhya as part of its plan to give a complete makeover of ancient places associated with Lord Ram.

The Holy Bharat Kund is approximately 15 km from Ayodhya. This is believed to be the location where Bharat, Lord Rama’s younger brother, made his tapasya for his return from exile and ruled the Kosala kingdom on behalf of Lord Rama. (sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ayodhya administration has already completed renovation of the Surya Kund, an ancient Sun temple situated around 5 km from the Ram Temple.

“Bharat Kund will be developed on lines of Surya Kund. The significance and glory of the place will be restored, and the water body will be revived,” said Girishpati Tripathi, Ayodhya mayor.

This project is part of the Ayodhya development plan, he added.

The temple campus, which also has a water body, has been renovated with ₹24 crore and now, it will host a laser and sound show featuring Lord Ram too.

“Situated around 15 km from Ayodhya, Bharat Kund was a place where Lord Ram’s younger brother, Bharat, ruled his Kosala kingdom after Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years. At this place, Bharat also undertook penance for return of Lord Ram’s from exile,” said Tripathi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government wants to showcase places having mythological significance to devotees who will come to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple is opened for devotees in January next, a BJP leader said.

“If a devotee comes to Ayodhya, then he must stay here for at least three days. To hold back tourists, it is important to develop several places holding significance in mythology,” said this BJP leader from Ayodhya.

The Bharat Kund is among oldest water bodies in the state and has much significance for Hindus as this place finds specific mention in the Hindu epic, the Ramayana.

This place is also significant for holding the ritual of shraddha (prayers for deceased).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had convened rally in Ayodhya at Bharat Kund on June 15 as part of completion of nine years of the Modi government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}