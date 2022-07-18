Ayodhya ready for first Sawan after Covid restrictions

Ayodhya administration will be facing its first major challenge after lifting Covid restrictions on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy Sawan month when a large number of devotees are expected to arrive in the temple town.

The Sawan fair is a major attraction for people arriving in Ayodhya from adjoining districts, including Barabanki, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur and Bahraich.

Kanwariyas will also arrive in Ayodhya along with devotees from adjoining districts. Ram Ki Paidi ghat and Naya ghat on the banks of Saryu would witness a maximum concentration of devotees.

Due to the Sri Nageshwar Nath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, Ram Ki Paidi ghat will be a major attraction every Monday of Sawan.

In addition to this, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi would also witness a large turnout of devotees.

The Ayodhya administration has installed CCTV cameras at all such places as part of security measures taken to prevent any untoward incident.

Along with local police, central forces have also been deployed in Ayodhya as a security measure.

Ayodhya divisional commissioner Navdeep Rinwa informed, “From civic to security measures, all steps have been taken for the successful completion of the Sawan Mela. It has been ensured that even narrow lanes and bylanes are illuminated and traffic movement is regulated.

Cops took out a march in old city areas that would witness the highest concentration of devotees. Along with the local police, CRPF personnel also took part in the march.

At all strategic locations, cops have been deployed with instructions not to leave their spot (designated place) till further instructions on Monday.

All prominent temples and maths across Ayodhya have been decorated for the occasion.

Security personnel in large numbers have also been deployed at prominent temples for crowd management.