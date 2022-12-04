Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ayodhya road widening projects: U.P. approves 1000 cr for related plans

Ayodhya road widening projects: U.P. approves 1000 cr for related plans

Published on Dec 04, 2022 01:02 AM IST

The Yogi Adityanath government has approved projects worth ₹1000 crore related to the widening of three roads in Ayodhya

A demolition drive underway to widen roads in Ayodhya on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government has approved projects worth 1000 crore related to the widening of three roads in Ayodhya.

According to the state government, all roads leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi will be widened.

Land acquisition, shifting and rehabilitation of people on three stretches of the road is part of the project. Around 80% work related to land acquisition and rehabilitation of house owners and shopkeepers has been completed, the state government said on Saturday.

For the 2 km-long Ram Janmabhoomi Path, the state government has released 83.33 crore for road widening.

For the 850 metre-long Bhakti Path from Shringar Hat to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi, the government has approved 62.79 crore. Out of this, 32.10 crore has been released.

The state government has released 797.69 crore for the 13 km-long Ram Path from from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. On this stretch of the road, 40,765 sq meter road will be required. Out of this, 4,773 sq meters have been acquired till date.

Sunday, December 04, 2022
