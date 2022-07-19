Ayodhya saint stopped from entering LuLu Mall

Controversial saint from Ayodhya Paramhans Das was taken into preventive custody by police when he reached LuLu Mall on Tuesday to perform puja and ‘purify’ the area where people had allegedly offered namaz on July 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Das, who was dressed in saffron attire and was carrying a ‘brahmdand’ (stick covered with saffron cloth), had a heated exchange of words when the cops, deployed for the security at the mall, stopped him from entering.

Police were deployed outside the mall after a video emerged of some people allegedly offering namaz on the premises of the newly-opened LuLu mall. The mall management later lodged an FIR against the unidentified people and also put up a notice stating that no religious work or prayers will be permitted in the mall.

In retaliation, the Hindu right-wing groups and individuals gave a call for reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on the mall premises forcing the administration to scale up the security to avoid any untoward incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per reports, on Tuesday, when the cops stopped Paramhans Das and asked him the reason for visiting the mall, he blatantly told them that he wanted to purify the area where people allegedly offered namaz recently.

“As I am wearing saffron clothes, cops didn’t allow me to enter the mall,” Paramhans Das later alleged.

Shailendra Giri, inspector, Sushant Golf City police station, informed that the saint was detained as a preventive measure.

This was not the first time that Paramhans Das had tried to hog the limelight over controversial issues.

Recently, Das went to the Taj Mahal in Agra where he was stopped at the gates by security personnel and asked to keep his ‘brahmdand’ outside. Das, however, refused to do so. In Ayodhya too, Das has always been in news for one reason or another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional DCP (South) Rajesh Srivastava confirmed Paramhans Das was detained as a preventive measure and was later released.