Ayodhya saint stopped from entering LuLu Mall
Controversial saint from Ayodhya Paramhans Das was taken into preventive custody by police when he reached LuLu Mall on Tuesday to perform puja and ‘purify’ the area where people had allegedly offered namaz on July 12.
Das, who was dressed in saffron attire and was carrying a ‘brahmdand’ (stick covered with saffron cloth), had a heated exchange of words when the cops, deployed for the security at the mall, stopped him from entering.
Police were deployed outside the mall after a video emerged of some people allegedly offering namaz on the premises of the newly-opened LuLu mall. The mall management later lodged an FIR against the unidentified people and also put up a notice stating that no religious work or prayers will be permitted in the mall.
In retaliation, the Hindu right-wing groups and individuals gave a call for reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on the mall premises forcing the administration to scale up the security to avoid any untoward incident.
As per reports, on Tuesday, when the cops stopped Paramhans Das and asked him the reason for visiting the mall, he blatantly told them that he wanted to purify the area where people allegedly offered namaz recently.
“As I am wearing saffron clothes, cops didn’t allow me to enter the mall,” Paramhans Das later alleged.
Shailendra Giri, inspector, Sushant Golf City police station, informed that the saint was detained as a preventive measure.
This was not the first time that Paramhans Das had tried to hog the limelight over controversial issues.
Recently, Das went to the Taj Mahal in Agra where he was stopped at the gates by security personnel and asked to keep his ‘brahmdand’ outside. Das, however, refused to do so. In Ayodhya too, Das has always been in news for one reason or another.
Additional DCP (South) Rajesh Srivastava confirmed Paramhans Das was detained as a preventive measure and was later released.
Dadri Land acquisition: HC asks state government to take action against erring officers
The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to take action against the erring officials allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹100 crore of government money in the name of land acquisition compensation regarding land in Dadri tehsil of Greater Noida. The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani passed the order in a petition filed by Sach Sewa Samiti.
UPPCL junior engineers to launch statewide agitation from August 2
The Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer Association has announced launch of a peaceful statewide agitation (Satyagraha) from August 2 to 8 against UP Power Corporation Ltd's (UPPCL) alleged arbitrariness in punishing and transferring engineers. The agitation, according to junior engineers' leader Satnam Singh, will range from organising protest meetings, holding press conferences, going on mass leave, taking out torch processions, holding demonstration at the Shakti Bhawan and other respective offices of importance.
Pigs died of African swine fever, no threat to humans, say doctors
African swine fever has been detected as the reason behind the death of over 100 pigs in the Faizullahganj area of Lucknow. Confirming this, animal husbandry department chief veterinary officer Dr Devesh Sharma said the post-mortem and viscera test reports have revealed the cause of death, and ASF was not transferable from animals to humans. Sharma added that ASF affects both domestic and feral swine of all ages.
Stuck in debris for over half-an-hour: injured cook says following Bhiwandi building collapse
For over half-an-hour, Mohammad Jehangir Shaikh, 32, was battling for his life as he was trapped under the debris of the ground-plus-one-storeyed building that collapsed on Tuesday. Shaikh, a cook in Ajmeri Chicken, a small eatery at Koterget in Bhiwandi, lives along with six others who also work in the eatery in two adjacent rooms. Shaikh's wife and daughter reside in Bihar while he came to Bhiwandi to earn a living.
Retired cop duped of cash, jewellery by self-styled godman in Ludhiana
A self-proclaimed godman and his two aides, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly duping a retired Punjab Police inspector of cash and gold jewellery in Ludhiana. According to the complaint, Charan Singh, 65, of Dev Nagar in Hambran, met self-styled godman Sukhdev Singh, alias Boora Baba, of Bhoda Colony while visiting Ladhowal in Ludhiana on Monday.
