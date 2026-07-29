'From nowhere to IIM Bangalore': Tier 3 college grad shares journey after 4 CAT attempts

Getting into an IIM is a dream for many MBA aspirants. While many believe only students with top academic records or impressive company names on their resumes make it, one man's journey has given hope to many Redditors after he shared how he went from a tier 3 engineering college and an ordinary job to securing admission to one of India's top B-schools. The man shared that it took him 4 CAT attempts to finally make it to IIM Bangalore.

In a Reddit post titled "From nowhere to IIM Bangalore - a redemption story!!", the man opened up about the setbacks he faced before finally making it to IIM Bangalore.

"I did my B.Tech from a tier 3 college and was not even in the top 10% of my batch. After graduation, I had a 1 year gap before joining a fairly ordinary company, where I worked for 4 years. There was nothing extraordinary about my profile. I was not from a MAANG company, a top consulting firm, or a global investment bank," the Redditor wrote.

He said that it took him 4 CAT attempts to finally make it to IIM Bangalore. "Along the way, I studied after office hours, strengthened my fundamentals, and stayed consistent even when results did not come immediately. There were no shortcuts, just discipline and patience," he said.

The man added that he now studies alongside people who have worked at MAANG companies, top consulting firms and companies such as JP Morgan. "My journey has taught me that your starting point does not define your destination. Hard work, consistency, and the courage to keep going can take you much farther than you ever imagined," he wrote.