'From nowhere to IIM Bangalore': Tier 3 college grad shares journey after 4 CAT attempts
A man has shared shared how he went from a tier 3 engineering college and an ordinary job to securing admission to one of India's top B-schools.
Getting into an IIM is a dream for many MBA aspirants. While many believe only students with top academic records or impressive company names on their resumes make it, one man's journey has given hope to many Redditors after he shared how he went from a tier 3 engineering college and an ordinary job to securing admission to one of India's top B-schools.
In a Reddit post titled "From nowhere to IIM Bangalore - a redemption story!!", the man opened up about the setbacks he faced before finally making it to IIM Bangalore.
"I did my B.Tech from a tier 3 college and was not even in the top 10% of my batch. After graduation, I had a 1 year gap before joining a fairly ordinary company, where I worked for 4 years. There was nothing extraordinary about my profile. I was not from a MAANG company, a top consulting firm, or a global investment bank," the Redditor wrote.
He said that it took him 4 CAT attempts to finally make it to IIM Bangalore. "Along the way, I studied after office hours, strengthened my fundamentals, and stayed consistent even when results did not come immediately. There were no shortcuts, just discipline and patience," he said.
The man added that he now studies alongside people who have worked at MAANG companies, top consulting firms and companies such as JP Morgan. "My journey has taught me that your starting point does not define your destination. Hard work, consistency, and the courage to keep going can take you much farther than you ever imagined," he wrote.
(Also Read: Man claims it cost him ₹74 lakh to quit government job for IIM-A, explains how)
Social media reactions
The post resonated with many Reddit users, with several saying it gave them hope.
"You have no idea, you flickered a hope in me, thanks," wrote one user.
Another commented, "Does it give you inferiority complex, sitting with people with such good profiles? How do you cope?"
Responding to the question, the OP admitted to initially feeling that way. "You are actually very right. Initially I used to feel that way, but slowly getting used to it and I am trying to gain confidence," he replied.
"You don't know this but you are a light of hope for me," commented another user, while one simply wrote, "Proud of u man!!"
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More