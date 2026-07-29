Yogi warns against ‘Kal Nemi’ conspiracies to derail India’s rise

Warning against what he described as modern-day “Kal Nemi” conspiracies, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that anti-India forces were exploiting misinformation and social media to slow the country’s rapid growth and weaken Sanatan culture. CM Yogi Adityanath attends the concluding ceremony of the seven-day Shri Ram Katha organised to mark Guru Purnima, at Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing the concluding session of the Shri Ram Katha and Guru Purnima celebrations at the Gorakhnath temple here, Adityanath, who is also the Gorakh Peethadhishwar, alleged that certain forces were attempting to derail India’s development journey and weaken Sanatan culture.

“We all need to understand the conspiracies being hatched against India. Some forces want to destroy the country’s progress, Sanatan culture and traditions. If we remain unaware of those conspiring against our own society, it will be like cutting our own feet with an axe,” the chief minister said.

He also highlighted the importance of the guru-disciple tradition, describing it as a guiding force of Indian civilisation.

He called upon people to remain vigilant, saying, “We need to understand the conspiracies being hatched against Bharat and remain alert against the ‘Kal Nemi’ of the present time.”

The chief minister alleged that hostile forces were attempting to stall India’s rise by misusing social media, spreading misinformation, and provoking social divisions.

After offering floral tributes to former Gorakh Peeth heads Mahant Digvijay Nath and Mahant Avaidyanath and performing puja at the Vyas Peeth, Adityanath claimed that certain individuals within society had become “spokespersons” for forces targeting Sanatan traditions.

Referring to episodes from the Ramayana, he said conspiracies had repeatedly emerged at crucial moments in India’s history. Citing the exile of Lord Ram just before his coronation, he said such incidents reflected how vested interests often attempted to obstruct the path of righteousness and progress.

Hinting at India’s march towards becoming one of the world’s top three economies, Yogi said that whenever the country had moved towards achieving major milestones, it had faced attempts to create instability. He alleged that forces concerned over India’s growing global stature could seek to fuel caste, regional, and social divisions through fake social media campaigns and misinformation.

“Everyone must remain cautious of those who directly or indirectly participate in conspiracies against India. Society will have to unite and declare that no conspiracy against the nation will be accepted,” he said.

Describing India as a cultural nation, the chief minister emphasised the significance of festivals and spiritual traditions in strengthening social harmony. He said that listeners of the Ram Katha would have observed that challenges emerged whenever society became stronger and more united.

He further said that every individual serving as a guide in society, including teachers and spiritual leaders, had a responsibility to safeguard social values. Referring to examples from Indian epics, he said those who disrespect women’s dignity and the nation could not be accepted.

“Those who insult Matri Shakti and Matribhoomi deserve strict punishment,” he said.