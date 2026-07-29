The last date for submitting online applications for admission to the 2026 Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme has been extended to August 3, providing another opportunity to aspiring teachers to apply for 2.39 lakh seats for the course available across the state. UP DElEd 2026 application deadline extended to Aug 3

Following the government’s approval, Rajendra Pratap, secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, UP issued an order extending the admission schedule. Candidates can deposit the online application fee until August 4 and download the completed application form by August 5, said officials.Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was July 8, while the deadline for fee payment was July 9.

By the original deadline, 1,12,136 candidates had registered. However, by Thursday evening, only 99,533 applicants had completed the application process by paying the requisite fee.Officials attributed the low response primarily to the delayed declaration of final-year undergraduate examination results by several state universities, which rendered many eligible candidates unable to apply.

The Examination Regulatory Authority had also received representations from aspirants seeking an extension of the deadline on this ground.

The DElEd programme, formerly known as the Basic Training Certificate (BTC), is a two-year diploma designed to prepare candidates for teaching in government-run primary and upper primary schools.

The state offers a total of 2,39,500 DElEd seats, including 10,600 seats in 67 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and 2,28,900 seats in 3,304 private and minority colleges.

With applications remaining well below the available seats, Rajendra Pratap had requested the state government to extend the application window.The application portal was reopened at 1 pm on Wednesday, and 578 candidates registered by 6pm the same day, indicating renewed interest following the extension.