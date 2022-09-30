Ayodhya school serves rice with salt in MDM, DM suspends principal after video goes viral

Lucknow: The principal of a primary school in Pandey Ka Purva area in Ayodhya was suspended on Thursday for serving rice to students with just salt in the mid-day meal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acting on block development officer Amit Kumar Srivastava’s report, district magistrate Nitish Kumar suspended principal Ekta Yadav and served a notice to the gram pradhan.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when parents of some students reached the school and captured the scene on their cell-phones.

The students had apprised their parents of the poor quality of mid-day meal being served in the school. There are around 50 students in this primary school.

On Wednesday, several villagers, including Satya Narayan, Vivek Kumar, Brajesh Mishra and Asha Devi reached the school and found the children eating rice with salt in the mid-day meal.

The villagers took up the issue with block development officer Amit Kumar Srivastava. They also complained that the principal often remained absent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the block development officer visited the school and found the complaint true.

He then apprised district magistrate Nitish Kumar of the issue and the latter took action.