Ayodhya Sodh Sansthan renamed International Ramayan and Vedic Sodh Sansthan

The state government has renamed Ayodhya Sodh Sansthan as International Ramayan and Vedic Sodh Sansthan, Ayodhya, informed Jaiveer Singh, state minister of tourism and culture during a review meeting on Thursday.

To give an international character to the Ayodhya Research Institute, the government has decided to rename the institute with immediate effect, he said, adding that this institute will carry out research on Lord Ram and literature associated with the deity.

The cultural department of the state government has been running Ayodhya Sodh Sansthan since August 18, 1986.

The International Ramayan and Vedic Sodh Sansthan will make available research work on Lord Ram to the public at a reasonable price, said Singh. The basic principle of the Ramayana is Sanatan culture, which has its roots in the Vedic period and even before that. Keeping this in view, there is a need for research into Vedic science and literature in detail. In this context, the state government has decided to change the name of the institute, he said.

He said the principal secretary for tourism, culture and religious endowment Mukesh Meshram had issued an order to change the name of the institute. It will allow the promotion of the cultural heritage of Ayodhya all over the world, he said. The state government will also make efforts to associate universities across the state with Sansthan.

The institute will compile lectures and sermons by scholars and experts associated with the Ramkatha and Ramayana traditions. The artists associated with the international Ramlila will get an international-level platform. It will also provide employment opportunities for the people associated with staging Ramlila, he said

Singh said research should be done on the texts based on Ramcharitra written in different languages. The Vedic mantras of the ancient tradition and various commentaries written should be translated into English, French, Russian etc, he said.

