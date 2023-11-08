Ayodhya to get growth push with 1st U.P. cabinet meeting today

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will meet in Ayodhya for the first time on Thursday to give a development push to the town ahead of the Lord Ram idol consecration ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the under-construction grand Ram temple early next year.

1st UP cabinet meeting in Ayodhya today (Photo for representation)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the state cabinet meeting at the Ram Katha Sangrahalya (Museum), Ayodhya, at 12 noon.

The chief minister, along with his cabinet colleagues, will go for “darshan” at Hanuman Garhi temple. They will later have ‘darshan’ of Ram Lala (Lord Ram in child form) and offer prayers on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus before holding the state cabinet meeting.

After the meeting, the chief minister will brief media persons about the cabinet decisions at the Ram Katha Park.

Though final shape is being given to the state cabinet meeting agenda, the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Bill 2023 will be one of the items listed therein. This Bill was initially to be taken up at the state cabinet meeting here on October 31 but Yogi decided to defer the item and asked officials to list the same for the Ayodhya meeting.

“We have a development-focused agenda for Thursday’s (November 9) state cabinet meeting. The state cabinet will take decisions that will add to the glory of Ayodhya,” said at least two functionaries aware of the development. A vision document Ayodhya Vision 2047 has been already finalised and both Modi and Yogi have been consistently monitoring its implementation.

November 9 – the date of the cabinet meeting -- has an important connection with Ayodhya.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had done shilanyas for the temple on November 9, 1989. Thirty years after this, the Supreme Court of India also delivered its judgment on November 9, 2019 that paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the cabinet meeting in Ayodhya.

Divisional commissioner, Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal, along with senior officials visited spot of the cabinet meeting and other places on the chief minister’s itinerary and gave directions for expeditious completion of all the works there.

