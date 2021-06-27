Ayodhya Vision-2047 gets premier focus as PM Modi reviews temple town’s development plan

As the Uttar Pradesh government made a presentation about the development of Ayodhya before Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Saturday, he said development of the temple town should be done as per Ayodhya Vision-2047 when India celebrates 100 years of independence.

It was also stated that the development of Ayodhya should be done as a city of the future providing glimpses of a complete India to pilgrims and tourists visiting the temple town in the coming years.

Although the state government did not give any further details of Ayodhya Vision-2047, those aware of the matter revealed that the prime minister said Ayodhya should be developed in a manner that would put the temple town on the centre stage of the world as a modern city while maintaining its ancient cultural heritage and glory.

He said development should be carried out in a timebound manner and the works that could be completed by 2022 should be given priority.

He also said students of fine arts from states should be invited to the temple town to make art works of different places.

“Yes, Ayodhya Vision-2047 is a vision for development of Ayodhya in coming years. It coincides with the completion of 100 years of independence. It has nothing to do with the timeline for construction of the Ram temple,” said an official spokesman.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the review meeting, said the state government was committed to giving greater dimensions to the development of Ayodhya and bestowing on the temple town the identity of an international spiritual city. He assured the PM that the state government would follow directives/suggestions of the Union government about the development of Ayodhya.

About the vision document, the spokesman said it provided for putting up indicators about shops/markets and public places in different languages in the temple town, keeping in view the visit of international visitors. It provides for development of public places in a manner that would project the temple town as the city of Ram with depiction of Ramayan’s characters. It also envisions development of public places and crossings in the temple town drawing inspiration from the characters of the Ramayana.

It provides for use of the latest technology for development of the temple town. It also proposes competitions for designs for the development kunds (water bodies) there. It has been pointed out that there were 108 ‘kunds’ in the town and that they needed to be restored.

It also provides for development of an app to provide the latest information about temples and public facilities there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a virtual meeting on the development of Ayodhya. (PTI PHOTO)