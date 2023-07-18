Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman in U.P.’s Ayodhya lodges FIR against husband, 3 others for manhandling

Woman in U.P.’s Ayodhya lodges FIR against husband, 3 others for manhandling

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 18, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Police said in the FIR Nisha claimed that she was staying at a rented accommodation away from her husband to pursue higher education

Ayodhya resident Nisha Prajapati has lodged an FIR against her husband, his brother and two others for allegedly manhandling her and her male friend after levelling baseless allegations and referring to her the PCS who is in news nowadays for estranged relationship with her husband, said.

Police said they are probing the incident. (For Representation)

Ashwani Pandey, station officer, Kotwali police station, Ayodhya said in the FIR Nisha claimed that she was staying at a rented accommodation away from her husband to pursue higher education.

As per the complaint, at around 7pm on July 15, Nisha went to a tea stall near Guru Nanak School to have tea. Just then, her friend Rahul also reached there. Later, Nisha’s husband Anoop Prajapati and his elder brother Prem Kumar Prajapati along with some others also reached there and manhandled them, the complainant alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brother husband ayodhya resident
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP