Woman in U.P.’s Ayodhya lodges FIR against husband, 3 others for manhandling

Ayodhya resident Nisha Prajapati has lodged an FIR against her husband, his brother and two others for allegedly manhandling her and her male friend after levelling baseless allegations and referring to her the PCS who is in news nowadays for estranged relationship with her husband, said.

Ashwani Pandey, station officer, Kotwali police station, Ayodhya said in the FIR Nisha claimed that she was staying at a rented accommodation away from her husband to pursue higher education.

As per the complaint, at around 7pm on July 15, Nisha went to a tea stall near Guru Nanak School to have tea. Just then, her friend Rahul also reached there. Later, Nisha’s husband Anoop Prajapati and his elder brother Prem Kumar Prajapati along with some others also reached there and manhandled them, the complainant alleged.

