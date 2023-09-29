Ayush Board to promote research, academics in U.P.

Uttar Pradesh will have a separate Ayush Board for regulation of Ayurveda, Unani, homeopathy, Siddha, naturopathy, yoga institutions and registration of its practitioners.

Chairing a review meeting on Friday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said currently separate boards were operating for different wings of Ayush namely homeopathy, Unani and Ayurveda which will come under one board. The CM also said that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major health tourism destination.

“Now various wings of Ayush will function under one board. This will pave way for starting new institutions and for upgrading the existing ones. The registration process of doctors under different Ayush wings will also get easier,” said a press statement issued from the state government after the meeting.

The CM said more youths are now inclined towards Ayush for making a career. Several proposal are also under consideration for starting yoga and naturopathy institutions. Yogi said the head of the board will be a director general while directors will head wings of Ayurveda, Unani, homeopathy, yoga, naturopathy and Siddha.

“U.P. is emerging as a health tourism destination and promoting yoga and naturopathy will help in this direction. The new institutions will also focus on research and academics,” Yogi said.

