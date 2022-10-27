Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case, verdict shortly

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case, verdict shortly

lucknow news
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 03:13 PM IST

This is a breaking story.

Azam Khan, the sitting MLA from Rampur.
ByHT News Desk

Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted by an MP-MLA court in Rampur court in a hate speech case. Quantum of sentence will be pronounced at 3pm.

A senior leader of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, Khan is a parliamentarian from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to an ANI report, a case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the then district magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

Khan had been behind the bars over the past several months in multiple cases filed against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
azam khan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP