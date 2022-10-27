Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case, verdict shortly

Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted by an MP-MLA court in Rampur court in a hate speech case. Quantum of sentence will be pronounced at 3pm.

A senior leader of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, Khan is a parliamentarian from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to an ANI report, a case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the then district magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

Khan had been behind the bars over the past several months in multiple cases filed against him.

