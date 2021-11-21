Azamgarh police seize Mukhtar Ansari’s property in Lucknow

Lucknow The Azamgarh police seized an illegal property of Mofioso-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari in Hussainganj area of Lucknow on Sunday. The 194 sqaure metre property is next to a petrol pump and is a “Nazul” land (government property).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Azamgarh police along with officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) reached Hussainganj in the afternoon. According to LDA officials, the land with a market value of around ₹3 crore was purchased illegally in the name of Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari.

The Azamgarh police arrived in the state capital after submitting all details of Mukhtar Ansari’s property to the Azamgarh administration and to the Lucknow district administration.

In August last year, the Lucknow administration and the LDA had razed two properties of Mukhtar Ansari in Dalibagh area. The two illegal three-storey residential buildings were constructed on enemy property on around 20,000 sq feet land.

The Yogi government is carrying out a drive against henchmen and illegal properties of Ansari in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi and Mau district which is Ansari’s home town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}