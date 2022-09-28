Azam’s wife refutes police claim of her husband and son being untraceable

Lucknow After claims of UP police that former cabinet minister and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam had laid off their security cover, his wife Tanzeen Fatima on Tuesday refuted the claim that her husband and son were untraceable and they had returned their security cover.

In a press statement, she said she came to know about such rumours through the media and that they were false. She further said that her husband was still undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after he was readmitted there on September 22. She said her husband was suffering from severe physical and mental illness and was not in a position to face any pressure. Her son was also present with him to take care of him, she said.

Rampur district Samajwadi Party president Virendra Goel said that it was wrong to say that Azam Khan was untraceable. “He is undergoing treatment at the hospital. His son Abdulla Azam is also with him.” He said he had submitted the letter written by Azam’s wife Tazeem Fatima to Rampur superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Shukla.

The Rampur police earlier claimed that the father and son had sent back the security personnel provided to them by UP Police. Rampur additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sansar Singh said all four police persons deployed in the security of Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam had returned to Rampur from Delhi on Sunday (September 25).

Additional director general (ADG), security, Binod Kumar Singh said Azam Khan, the sitting MLA from Rampur, was the UP government’s Y category protectee while his son Abdullah Azam, MLA from Suar constituency in Rampur, was provided with a gunner. He said the Y category protectee was provided three personal security officers (PSO) as well as security cover of one sub-inspector and four constables at the residence. He said the same was provided to Azam Khan by Rampur police while one police gunner was provided to his son.

“As per the security headquarters report, the three PSOs, who were accompanying Azam Khan, were sent back to Rampur after conveying a message to them through his driver. The three PSOs and his son’s gunner had returned and reported back in Rampur police lines on Sunday. The security at his Rampur residence is still deployed there,” the ADG said.

This development came after the Rampur police started searching the campus of Ali Jauhar University, run by a trust headed by Azam Khan, in Rampur since September 19. The police had recovered thousands of rare books and manuscripts stolen from Raza Oriental College (Madrasa Alia), a missing road cleaning machine of Rampur municipal council buried on the premises in a dismantled state and 41 wooden almirahs of the library on September 19, 20 and 21.

The cops found these books while bulldozing a wall and digging underneath a lift, after a cleaning machine of the nagar palika was found buried in the ground near the university on September 19. The machine was missing for the past seven years. The FIR regarding the theft of books, manuscripts and almirah was lodged in July 2019 while a fresh FIR was lodged on September 19, accusing the former minister, his son and their accomplices in this connection.

In another twist to the tale, Rampur superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Shukla said the claim about Khan and his son being untraceable was made by his lawyer in a local court in an old case against him when he was asked about his whereabouts.

Talking on phone, the SP said the court had told Azam Khan to appear and asked Rampur Chief Medical Officer to form a committee to examine Khan whether he was able to appear before the court or not when his lawyer claimed that he was ill and undergoing treatment at the Delhi hospital.