B Ed joint entrance exam in U.P.: More than 51,600 candidates skip state level exam

More than 51,600 candidates skipped the state-level UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, across 75 districts on Wednesday. A total of 6,67,463 candidates had registered to appear for the exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university claimed that no information has been received from any level of any kind of copying, unfair means, indiscipline or any other type of unfair means during the state-level entrance test.

The entrance test was held in two shifts on Wednesday. In all, 6,15,645 (92.24%) candidates appeared with 51,818 remaining absent. In the second shift 6,15,787 (92.26%) were present and 51,676 candidates remained absent. The total percentage of the examinees present during the entire examination was 92.26 which is proof of the B Ed entrance exam being conducted successfully, the university claimed in a press release.

The districts that witnessed maximum attendance were Prayagraj, Varanasi and Bareilly.

For conducting the copying-free exam in a transparent manner 3,084 supervisors, 1,542 static magistrates, 771 centre representatives, 17 including Uttar Pradesh government (higher education department and district administration) nodal coordinators, 17 nodal officers, 76 district coordinators (nodal), 76 sub-nodal officers, district school inspectors of all districts and regional higher education officers were deployed on duty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}