Babasaheb’s vision turned India into a true democracy: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar life is a symbol of struggle, education and equality, which continues to be an inspiration.

It was Babasaheb who awakened the importance of education in the country, he added.

The chief minister was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and the foundation day of the university.

Emphasising the significance of Ambedkar’s life and legacy, Yogi said, “His statement -- From beginning to end, my identity should be that of an Indian -- guided the making of the Indian Constitution and continues to inspire generations.”

The chief minister underlined that Ambedkar’s contributions were deeply rooted in the fight for social justice.

“His vision of equal voting rights in 1952 turned India into a true democracy. It wasn’t just a personal victory but a historic effort to liberate an entire society,” he said.

The CM called on the youth to take a pledge to build a self-reliant India, inspired by Babasaheb’s ideals.

He praised Ambedkar’s intellectual brilliance, detailing his academic journey from humble beginnings to earning multiple degrees abroad.

“It was education that empowered Babasaheb. We must value and strengthen this path,” he said.

He also said rights can only be protected when people fulfil their duties.

“It is the Constitution which makes us realise the balance of rights and duties. Our rights will be protected only when we perform our duties. The Constitution emphasises on education and holistic development, which is in line with Indian traditions,” the chief minister further said.

India was already a Vishwa Guru in the past, but it was hampered by the lack of self-respect and internal strife, he further said.

“Generations have suffered the consequence of doubting our traditions and prioritising foreign influence. At that time, the education movement of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule was ignored, and Macaulay’s education system was given a preference. The traditions of our saints were also ignored, which led to us lagging in various fields,” the chief minister said.

He also highlighted that Kumbh 2019 and Mahakumbh-2025 helped U.P. obtain a global identity.

“The participation of 66 crore devotees from more than 100 countries in the Mahakumbh-2025 helped in changing the idea about the event. The police behaviour, cleanliness, and social harmony gave it global recognition,” Adityanath said.

He also said that until 2014, India was a victim of identity crisis and mistrust, but today it has become the fifth largest economy, adding that the government schemes have brought a revolution.

“The ‘One District One Product’ scheme of the UP government in 2018 has made the state self-reliant. Seventy-seven products from the state have received the GI tag as well. Besides, more than 40 lakh migrant workers were brought back and given local employment in MSME units during the pandemic. UP has also become a dream destination for investment, where MSME units are being promoted,” said Yogi.

Appreciating the work done by the university, he said that it has achieved NAAC A++ rating and 33rd position in NIRF.

“We must aim to bring BBAU into the top 10 universities of the country. The youth must be prepared for global leadership,” the chief minister added.

He also felicitated nine alumni of the university for doing exemplary work in their fields. Kamlesh Kumar, Anil Kumar Anand, Arvind Kumar, Navneet Gupta, Tarun Chaturvedi, Shikha Kumari, Ankita Mir, Sujal Sahai and Shivansh Kumar Dwivedi were felicitated on the occasion.