Babri Mosque demolition anniv: Water-tight security in Mathura

Agra Security is being beefed up in Mathura for December 6 (Wednesday), the day on which the disputed structure of Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992. Two companies of PAC and one company of Rapid Action Force have reached the temple town and police officials have clarified that no new traditions would be allowed on the day.

SSP Shailesh Pandey at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Monday night. (HT)

“We have appealed to citizens of Mathura to not pay any heed to rumours on December 6. Tight security arrangements are being made and required force has arrived from various districts of Agra range . One company of Rapid Action Force and two companies of Provincial Constabulory Company (PAC) are here ,” said Mathura superintendent of police (city) Martand Pratap Singh on Tuesday.

“Mathura city has been divided into seven sectors and five zones where five police officials of additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank will be deployed. Magistrates and ASPs will coordinate the force deployed on December 6 in twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan,” stated SP City of Mathura.

“The sensitive location of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque is already under vigil of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),” added Singh.

Earlier on Tuesday, SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey and district magistrate Shailendra Singh held a meeting with priests and religious heads at the Collectorate . Officials addressed the gathering and appealed for cooperation in maintaining peace in the district .

Meanwhile, traffic in Mathura city has been re-scheduled for December 6 and vehicular movement on the road from Gokul restaurant to Masani and from Masani crossing to Deeg gate has been prohibited. This traffic will be diverted to National Highway 19 for the day.

Traffic towards Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi has been diverted through alternate routes and roadways buses will not have entry from Goverdhan crossing to Bhuteshwar crossing and from High Way Cut to Dholi Pyau in Mathura city.

Notably, a few individuals and right wing organisations have called for events at actual ‘garbh grah’ or birth place of Lord Krishna which they claim to be on the premises of the present day Shahi Eidgah Mosque sharing wall with Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Dinesh Sharma who had filed a case in Mathura Civil Judge (Senior Division) Court seeking demolition of Shahi Eidgah Mosque (case now transferred to Allahabad high court) has sought permission to offer ‘deep-dan’ (lighting earthen lamps) at the actual birth place of Sri Krishna.

“I have written a letter in blood to the U.P. chief minister to seek permission to organise ‘deep-daan’ at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple and offer prayer at ‘encroached’ actual ‘garbh grah’ at the site on December 6, the day when in 1992 the Ram Janmabhoomi was freed from the clutches of illegal occupants,” stated Dinesh Sharma in his statement released on Tuesday.

However, such announcements for offering prayers are not new and have surfaced in past years too Reacting to such developments, SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey clarified that no new event or tradition would mbe allowed anywhere on December 6.

“It will be a routine day at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi for devotees on Wednesday and they will have ‘darshan’ as usual . We are keeping an eye on trouble-makers who will face action in case any attempt is made to disturb peace. Vigil has been increased and sufficient force is on guard. The people are urged to pay no heed to rumours or calls, ” said the SSP while leading a night march in Mathura market.

