Badaun woman judge death: Father alleges foul play, murder case lodged

A day after the body of a 29-year-old woman civil judge was found hanging at her official residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, police on Sunday said they have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons in the matter on her father’s complaint. The FIR of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered with city police station of Badaun. (For Representation)

Earlier, the police had claimed it to be a case of suicide on the basis a diary and a suicide note recovered from the civil judge’s flat. A senior police official said the deceased’s parents, who stay in Mau, reached Badaun late on Saturday evening and raised apprehension over the death of their daughter and gave an application suspecting that the deceased’s body has been hanged after murder.

He said the FIR of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered with city police station of Badaun late on Saturday night and further probe into the matter was underway. He said forensic experts were already called to the spot and they had examined everything there minutely. As per the cop, further action will be taken as per the findings of forensic experts as the spot examination did not hint at murder or forced hanging.

Badaun superintendent of police Alok Priyadarshi said the incident came to light early on Saturday when a court staff reached her residence in the Judge Colony complex of the city after she did not reach court till 10am and did not respond to repeated calls.

“The court staff found her bedroom door locked and informed the police who broke open the door and found the judge’s body hanging in the room adjacent to the bedroom,” he said, adding that police had recovered some documents, including a suicide note, from the spot.

The woman judge (now deceased), a resident of Mau district, had completed her LLB in 2017 and was recruited in judicial services in 2019. Her first posting was in Ayodhya as a munsif magistrate between 2019 and 2023 after which she was posted as civil judge (junior division) in Badaun court since April 29, 2023.