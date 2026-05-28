Bakrid celebrated peacefully across western UP amid tight security

Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) was celebrated peacefully across western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday mid tight security arrangements, with scores of devotees gathering at Eidgahs and mosques to offer prayers. Authorities maintained elaborate security arrangements across districts, including Meerut, Baghpat, Saharanpur, and Shamli.

Muslims offering prayers at a mosque in Shamli district on the occasion of Bakrid on May 28 (HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After offering namaz, people embraced one another and exchanged greetings, while clerics appealed for communal harmony, cleanliness, and responsible observance of animal sacrifice rituals.

In Meerut, extensive security arrangements turned the Railway Road intersection into a virtual security fortress. Heavy police deployment was made around the Shahi Eidgah and adjoining areas, while Air Force personnel were also stationed as part of precautionary measures. Authorities maintained strict surveillance on roads leading to the Eidgah.

A massive crowd of worshippers reached the Shahi Eidgah early in the morning. By around 6:45 am, police barricaded the Railway Road crossing and areas near Metro Plaza, preventing additional worshippers from entering.

The restrictions led to resentment among some devotees, particularly over the administration’s strict ban on offering namaz on roads. Some people expressed anger after being stopped outside despite arriving for prayers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} City Qazi Salekin led the prayers, while drone cameras were deployed for aerial surveillance. District officials, including the DM and the SSP, continuously monitored the arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} City Qazi Salekin led the prayers, while drone cameras were deployed for aerial surveillance. District officials, including the DM and the SSP, continuously monitored the arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In Baghpat district’s Rataul town, prayers were offered at the Shahi Eidgah amid heavy security arrangements. However, as the Eidgah reached its full capacity, police stopped additional worshippers from entering the premises.

The restrictions triggered a brief chaos as some people attempted to jump over barricades, drums, and machines placed along the route. Minor arguments were also reported between police personnel and worshippers.

Police officials later pacified the crowd and restored order, following which the prayers concluded peacefully. Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm in Saharanpur, where large congregations gathered at Eidgahs and mosques across the district.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tight security arrangements were enforced across the district. DM Arvind Kumar Chouhan, DIG Abhishek Singh and SSP Abhinandan Singh inspected the security arrangements at various locations.

The DM said the festival was celebrated peacefully across the district. He added that adequate police force had been deployed at sensitive points and major intersections while traffic arrangements remained smooth.

In Shamli, Bakrid celebrations were marked by large gatherings at Eidgahs and mosques from early morning. The administration remained fully alert throughout the celebrations. Police personnel were deployed across the district with special surveillance maintained at sensitive locations. DM Alok Kumar Yadav and SP Narendra Pratap Singh extended greetings to residents and appealed to people to maintain communal harmony.