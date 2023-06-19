Ballia deaths due to heat wave or something else? What health officials say

As many as 57 people admitted in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district hospital have reportedly died in four days amid sweltering heatwave in the state. Reports suggested that people have died due to heat stroke, however, the health officials are yet to rule out the actual cause of death.

According to Ballia chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Kumar, as quoted by news agency PTI, only two people have died due to heat stroke so far. The latest numbers are significantly lower than what chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Divakar Singh, who has now been removed from the Ballia district hospital, had informed earlier – around 20 patient died due to heat stroke till Friday. Dr SK Yadav has been given the charge of CMS.

What is the cause of recent deaths in Ballia? Find out what the health officials have to say:

Dr Kumar said around 125 to 135 patients are being admitted to the hospital daily. "On June 15, as many as 154 patients were admitted to the district hospital, of which 23 patients died due to various reasons. While 20 patients died on June 16, 11 passed away on the following day. They were all aged above 60 years," he added. Nearly 400 patients were admitted to the district hospital from June 15 to June 17. The CMO also said that out of 54 deaths, 40% of the patients had fever, while 60 per cent were suffering from other diseases. Therefore, heat stroke as the cause of all deaths cannot be ruled out. However, a two-member committee of the health department from Lucknow has inspected the wards of the district hospital. The committee said severe heat as the main reason behind the rise in deaths of elderly patients. "The number of deaths are alarming but in most cases the deaths occurred within few hours after getting admitted to the hospital," Dr AK Singh, member of the committee, told as quoted by PTI. About eight deaths on an average are reported daily, according health officials. Most number of patients who died were from two blocks – Bansdih and Gadwar – of the district. The committee asked the health officials to test the drinking water in the area. Chest pain, irregular breathing and fever are the most common symptoms discovered in these patients, according to Dr Singh. "All aspects of these symptoms will be looked into and corroborated with necessary medical examination of body fluids," he added. Dr Singh said if the deaths took place due to heatwave, other districts would have reported similar deaths.

