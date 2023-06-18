Living in these 10 states? Expect no respite from heat for you

Several states, especially in northern India continued to reel from sweltering heat wave conditions, prompting the state governments to take appropriate measures, including extending summer vacations for school going children. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the exhaustive heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next few days and advised people to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from the extreme heat. Several states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh will continue to batter heatwave conditions in some regions over the next 2-3 days.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

A heatwave is declared by IMD when the maximum temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40°C and more than 6.4°C higher than the normal. The weather body, in its latest bulletin, also detailed the heatwave conditions and the expected timeline when it will abate.

Here’s the list of regions that are predicted to experience heatwave in the days ahead:

1)Chhattisgarh- Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely during the next three days in some places.

2)Jharkhand- Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely during the next three days in isolated areas. In view of the adverse weather conditions, the Jharkhand government on Sunday extended the summer holidays for students up to Class 8 till June 21.

3)Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region will also experience severe heatwave conditions in the next three days, the IMD alerted.

4)Odisha- The IMD said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist in isolated pockets of Odisha over the next three days.

5)Telangana is also among the states, listed by the weather body, likely to see severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets till Wednesday.

6)Coastal Andhra Pradesh - The IMD said that heatwave conditions will prevail in coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next two days.

7)Bihar is also going to face a sweltering heat wave situation during the next two days. In the eastern state, nearly 44 people have died due to heatwave conditions in the last three days. Schools in Patna will also remained closed till June 24 amid the alarming situation.

8)Gangetic West Bengal is also predicted to reel under heatwave conditions for the next two days in some places.

9)East Madhya Pradesh - The eastern region of the state will experience heatwave conditions during the next two days.

10)East Uttar Pradesh - The IMD said no respite from heatwave conditions is expected for the next two days in east UP, where in Ballia district, as many as 54 people have died due to heatwave conditions in the last three days.

The weather body also said the heatwave conditions are expected to gradually abate from these regions after the stated period. It also said that conditions are favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand during the next two-three days.

