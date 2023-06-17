Schools in Patna to remain closed till June 24 as city reels under heatwave

All schools in Patna will remain closed till June 24 due to the prevailing heatwave conditions despite the onset of the monsoon earlier this week. The district magistrate's order prohibits academic activities in all private and government schools up to Class 12, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, in the district. Even as monsoon arrived in Bihar, eight districts, including Patna, reeled under heat wave. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

In the order dated June 16, the district magistrate said that the decision has been taken in view of the “prevalent heat wave and high temperature in the district” and that the “health and life of children are at risk.”

“Therefore, I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools (Including Pre-school and Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class- XII till 24.06.2023,” the order read.

The southwest monsoon made its foray into the state on Monday, according to Patna Meteorological Centre.

Ashish Kumar, senior weather scientist at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Southwest monsoon has arrived in the state a day before the normal date. The impact was witnessed in Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Katihar. In the last 17 years, the earliest monsoon onset over the state was in 2006, when the rainy season commenced on June 6.”

As per the seasonal forecast, Bihar is expected to receive normal rainfall in June.

Last year, monsoon onset was declared on June 13.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail