Ballia double murder: Mother, visually impaired daughter found dead

VARANASI A double murder has sent shockwaves through Ballia after a 65-year-old woman and her visually impaired daughter were found dead in the Sarai Bharti area under the Rasra Kotwali police jurisdiction on Thursday morning.

It seems the incident took place inside the house, after which Gauri’s body was dumped in a field about 25 metres away. T (Pic for representation)

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The victims were identified as Manti Gupta, 65, and her daughter, Gauri Gupta, 22. While Manti’s body was discovered inside their residence, Gauri’s body was found dumped in a paddy field approximately 25 metres away, said police.

Around 8:30am, a watchman informed the Rasra police station that the bodies of the women had been found in Sarai Bharti (Mustafabad). Police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Three people lived in the house: head of the household, Ramcheez Gupta, 70, his wife Manti , and their daughter Gauri, stated superintendent of police Omveer Singh.

Preliminary police findings suggested that the duo was killed by blows to the head with a heavy object. There appeared to have been an attempt to destroy evidence at the scene, as bloodstains had been washed away.

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{{^usCountry}} It seems the incident took place inside the house, after which Gauri’s body was dumped in a field about 25 metres away. The police were investigating all aspects of the case. Information was also being gathered from the head of the family, Ramcheez Gupta, as many details remained unclear at this stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It seems the incident took place inside the house, after which Gauri’s body was dumped in a field about 25 metres away. The police were investigating all aspects of the case. Information was also being gathered from the head of the family, Ramcheez Gupta, as many details remained unclear at this stage. {{/usCountry}}

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