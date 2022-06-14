Ballia man arrested for objectionable post on Prophet: UP Police

A 25-year-old man from Ballia was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on Prophet Mohammed on social media, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Bajrang Singh Rajput of Kureji village in Rasra area of Ballia allegedly uploaded the post on Instagram on Sunday, Rasra circle officer Shiv Narain Vaish said.

The matter came to light after two persons tweeted to the Ballia Police with a screenshot of the offensive post and urged the police to take action against the accused, Vaish said.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police registered a case against Rajput and arrested him on Tuesday, he said.