Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ballia man arrested for objectionable post on Prophet: UP Police
lucknow news

Ballia man arrested for objectionable post on Prophet: UP Police

The Ballia Police was sounded out about the provocative post uploaded on Instagram by the suspect on Sunday, tracked him down and arrested him on Wednesday
The Ballia Police has been receiving complaints of provocative posts uploaded on social media and taking action against people after inquiry (Twitter/balliapolice)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 07:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent /PTI

A 25-year-old man from Ballia was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on Prophet Mohammed on social media, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Bajrang Singh Rajput of Kureji village in Rasra area of Ballia allegedly uploaded the post on Instagram on Sunday, Rasra circle officer Shiv Narain Vaish said.

The matter came to light after two persons tweeted to the Ballia Police with a screenshot of the offensive post and urged the police to take action against the accused, Vaish said.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police registered a case against Rajput and arrested him on Tuesday, he said.

