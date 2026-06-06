Ballia’s Surha Tal becomes UP’s 13th Ramsar site, India’s 100th

The Surha Tal in Ballia district, which provides habitat for over 310 bird species (including 125 waterbirds) and hosts up to 200,000 individual migratory birds during the winter, has been designated as Uttar Pradesh’s 13th Ramsar site and the 100th in India, putting the vast natural lake in the international spotlight. Surha Tal is known officially as Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary A Red-wattled Lapwing at Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary in Ballia. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed joy over the recognition on Friday.

The announcement was made at a World Environment Day programme attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. UP forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena presented the certificate related to the site to Adityanath on the stage during the programme, an official statement said, according to a PTI report. The achievement will prove to be a milestone in promoting eco-tourism, officials said.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an environmental treaty established in 1971.

Surha Tal falls on the Central Asian Flyway, through which migratory birds travel from Central Asia to the Indian subcontinent, making it a crucial stopover point.

The site has a natural rain-fed lake spread over nearly 2,549 to 3,432 hectares. The area expands to around 42 square kilometres during the monsoon.

“Out of 13 Ramsar sites (in Uttar Pradesh), 12 were declared in the past seven years,” said Aditi Singh, chief conservator of forest, Uttar Pradesh.

Surha Tal was created by the consolidation of the land area of 45 villages of Baansdih in Ballia town area, aggregating to a total of 3432.93 hectares.

Starting 10 km from the Ballia City area, it stretches west to Bhikampur village and is bound by Dulwara Village to the southeast and Singhauli to the northeast.

Located near Basantpur village, around 17 kilometres from the district headquarters, Surha Tal was declared a bird sanctuary by the Uttar Pradesh government in 1991.

The designated wetlands in UP include the Upper Ganga River (spanning Hapur, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, and Amroha districts), Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary (Unnao), Sarsai Nawar Lake (Etawah), Samaspur Bird Sanctuary (Rae Bareli), Sandi Bird Sanctuary (Hardoi), Saman Bird Sanctuary (Mainpuri), Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary (Gonda), Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary (Agra), Haiderpur Wetland (Muzaffarnagar), Bakhira Bird Sanctuary (Sant Kabir Nagar), Patna Bird Sanctuary (Etah), Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary (Aligarh), and Jai Prakash Narayan (Surha Tal) Bird Sanctuary (Ballia).

The total area covered by these Ramsar sites in the state is 43,147.15 hectares, which constitutes approximately 3.47% of the state’s total wetland area of 1,242,530 hectares, according to the National Wetland Atlas.

Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, “A century as far as Ramsar sites are concerned! Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident birds. India’s unwavering commitment to protecting our natural surroundings and wetlands in particular is clearly reflected in this feat.

“Over the years, efforts to conserve and rejuvenate wetlands have been strengthened through greater community participation, science, innovation and awareness initiatives. These endeavours are helping preserve biodiversity, secure ecological balance and create a greener future for coming generations,” he said.

Ballia chief development officer Ojashwi Raj said Surha Tal’s recognition as a wetland of international importance is a matter of pride not only for the state but for the entire country.

“This achievement will prove to be a milestone in promoting eco-tourism and pave the way for the overall development of Ballia,” he said.

District forest officer (DFO) Prithvi Raj said the state government and the forest department had been making dedicated efforts for the conservation, management and sustainable development of Surha Tal.

“The wetland ecosystem plays an important role in maintaining local water balance, groundwater recharge and climate balance,” he said.

The oxbow lake, located in the Ganga and Saryu river basin, was formed by the Ganga and has rich aquatic biodiversity.

Uttar Pradesh’s director general Tourism Vedpati Mishra said the Ramsar designation would act as a catalyst for both conservation and economic growth.

“The recognition not only strengthens efforts to preserve wetlands and biodiversity but also creates opportunities for eco-tourism-driven development. Increased tourist arrivals will generate employment, support local businesses and improve incomes for communities living around the wetland. Our objective is to ensure that conservation and development move forward together,” he said.

WHAT IS A RAMSAR SITE?

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an environmental treaty established in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

Ramsar sites are significant for conserving biodiversity, particularly waterfowl habitats.

These sites, covering marshes, fens, and lakes, require sustainable management to maintain ecological character.

Ramsar sites are selected based on their international significance regarding ecology, botany, zoology, limnology, or hydrology. Applicant countries designate sites that meet at least one of nine criteria, such as supporting vulnerable species, maintaining biodiversity.

Ramsar sites are significant as they can serve as model examples of the nation’s commitment to conservation and management under internationally accepted frameworks. In designating a wetland as a Ramsar site, countries agree to establish and oversee a management framework aimed at conserving the wetland.

BIRD SPECIES FOUND AT SURHA TAL

The resident bird species found at Surha Tal include Little Cormorant, Great Cormorant, ⁠Grey Heron, ⁠Purple Heron, Painted Stork, Spot-billed Pelican, Bronze-winged Jacana, Pheasant-tailed Jacana, Common Moorhen, Common Coot, Purple Swamphen, White-breasted Waterhen, River Tern, Brahminy Kite and White-throated Kingfisher.

The migratory birds include Bar-headed Goose, Eurasian Teal, Red-crested Pochard, Common Pochard, Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, Eurasian Wigeon, Wood Sandpiper, Green Sandpiper, Common Sandpiper, Spotted Redshank, Common Redshank, Northern Lapwing, Black-winged Stilt and Common Greenshank.