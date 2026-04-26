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Banda hottest in India at 47.4°C, summer sizzler sweeps across Uttar Pradesh

Orange alert issued for 20 districts, heatwave conditions to persist till April 27; Prayagraj 45.5°C, Varanasi (BHU) 45°C, Jhansi 44.8°C record their hottest day in four years, Lucknow sees its season’s high of 42.9 °C

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A punishing heatwave swept across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with Banda recording a blistering 47.4°C, the highest temperature across the country, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe heatwave orange alert for 20 districts and their surrounding areas for Sunday. 

A woman drinks coconut water to beat the heat in Prayagraj. (PTI PHOTO)

These 20 districts include Banda, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jalaun and Hamirpur. Banda’s temperature on Saturday was 6.2 degrees above normal, matching its highest April temperature recorded on April 29, 2022. 

Heatwave conditions are expected to persist across the state until April 27, with a possibility of “warm nights” occurring in isolated pockets. Nationally, Banda was followed by Barmer in Rajasthan and Amravati in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, recording 45.7°C and 45.6°C respectively. 

In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj registered 45.5°C, while Varanasi touched 45.0°C, placing them among the most heat-affected cities in the country. Both cities witnessed four-year highs. Lucknow recorded its hottest day of the season as the mercury soared to 42.9°C, with maximum and minimum temperatures of around 44°C and 26°C respectively forecast for Sunday. IMD issued a warning of a very likely heat wave  over the area. 

“Possibility of heatwave/loo conditions in the state until April 27. In view of the prevailing dry weather—characterised by maximum temperatures in the region reaching or exceeding 45°C—the persistence of dry westerly winds, resulting in a likelihood of no significant change in temperatures over the next two to three days,” said Atul Kumar, a senior scientist at Lucknow met office. 

On Saturday, Muzaffarnagar’s minimum temperature rose to 27 degrees Celsius which is 7.4 degrees above normal. 

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Banda hottest in India at 47.4°C, summer sizzler sweeps across Uttar Pradesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Banda hottest in India at 47.4°C, summer sizzler sweeps across Uttar Pradesh
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