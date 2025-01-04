Banner, poster with photos of Atiq, his alleged killers surface in Mahakumbh Mela area

A banner carrying the photograph of slain mafioso Atiq Ahmed and a poster with the pictures of his three alleged assassins, captioned ‘devdoot’ (angels), have surfaced in the Mahakumbh Mela area here. Videos of this poster have gone viral on social platforms. Poster showing mafia Atiq Ahmed in Mahakumbh area on Saturday (HT Photo)

The banner was allegedly placed by people claiming themselves to be members of the Rashtriya Hindu Dal.

Several such controversial posters with slogans like “darenge toh marenge” and “batenge toh katenge” were removed by the Mahakumbh administration on Thursday, irking a section of seers who had been talking about safety for followers of Sanatan Dharma by remaining united.

In one such instance, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendracharya of Dakshin Peeth Nanij Dham had also held a press conference in which he had stated that there was nothing wrong in saying “darenge toh marenge”. He had claimed that Sanatan Dharma was in danger, and in such a situation, it is their right to awaken Hindus.

Despite repeated attempts, Mahakumbh Nagar district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand was not available for comment till the filing of this report.