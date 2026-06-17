Bareilly , The district administration has intensified preparations for Muharram, with officials focusing on ensuring safe passage of around 1,033 'tazia' processions in the sensitive city, officials said on Wednesday. Bareilly adminstration steps up security for Muharram; over 1,000 'tazias' to be taken out

Police personnel, including beat constables and sub-inspectors, have been visiting localities since morning to brief residents and organisers about precautions to be followed during the processions.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh has directed officials to ensure proper arrangements and maintain peace on the religious occasion. He instructed that no new tradition should be introduced during Muharram and the height of the 'tazias' should not exceed 12 feet.

The administration has also directed police, electricity department officials and administrative officers to remain present along every procession route. Authorities have been asked to inspect routes in advance and resolve issues related to loose electrical wiring, waterlogging and damaged roads.

Muharram was ushered in with the sighting of the moon on Tuesday, with members of the Shia community observing mourning rituals dressed in black clothes. Processions and 'alams' were also taken out at several places.

Two processions were taken out from Imambada Wasi Haider and Imambada Hakim Aga Sahib in the Garhia locality on Tuesday night, which concluded at Imambada Mohammad Shah.

Police officials said special attention is being given to power lines, poles and transformers to prevent power disruption due to high flags accompanying processions.

Drone cameras would be deployed for surveillance, and officials have been asked to inspect routes two hours before the scheduled movement of processions.

Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek said meetings are being held with local organisers and police teams are coordinating with residents to ensure the processions pass peacefully.

The administration has deployed senior municipal and police officials to oversee arrangements during Muharram.

Chairing a review meeting on law and order during upcoming festivals in Lucknow on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Muharram is an occasion for mourning and remembrance and should not be used for displays of strength.

He also directed district administrations and police authorities to coordinate with local stakeholders and ensure maintenance of law and order.

"No display of arms or weapons should be permitted during Muharram processions. Any attempt to disturb peace or create disorder must be dealt with firmly," the chief minister said.

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