Bareilly admn orders probe into ‘colonies built on govt land’

The district administration has ordered a probe into allegations of large-scale encroachment on government land in Bareilly following the development of residential colonies on land classified as ponds, chak roads, trenches and ceiling land, officials said. The Sadar tehsildar has been tasked with conducting the investigation, with strict instructions to verify land records and take action in accordance with the law.

According to an official order issued by ADM (city) Saurabh Dubey on December 23, an inquiry has been directed into the alleged illegal occupation of ceiling land in South City colony on Badaun Road, Harmony Colony on Pilibhit bypass, and Supercity Colony on Dohra Road. The ADM has also sought early submission of the inquiry report.

The action follows a complaint filed on November 22 by Mahesh Pandey, former chairman of the District Cooperative Union, directly with the chief minister. Acting on the complaint, the state government on December 19 directed the district magistrate to conduct an inquiry and initiate necessary action.

In his complaint, Pandey alleged that, in connivance with revenue officials, forged reports were submitted to the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) to secure approval for building maps. He claimed that the colonisers of South City, Harmony and Horizon Supercity were primarily involved in the alleged irregularities.

As per the complaint, the colonisers floated multiple companies in their own names and those of family members to facilitate the projects. Prominent among these firms are Kesar Buildtech, Kaver Enterprises, Prime Properties and Silver State.

Specific allegations have been made against South City colony, where facts related to ponds, chak roads, trenches and ceiling land were allegedly concealed while obtaining map approvals from the BDA. In the case of Supercity, the complainant claimed that the entire land parcel falls under ceiling land.

It is further alleged that land developed as Silver State is categorised as pond and ceiling land, while revenue records of the land on which Horizon Colony has been established show it as waterlogged land and trench area.

ADM (city) Saurabh Dubey confirmed that the Sadar tehsildar has been instructed to thoroughly examine the land records of South City, Harmony and Horizon Supercity colonies. He said that if the colonies are found to have been constructed on government land, strict action will be taken in accordance with existing rules and regulations.