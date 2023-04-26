Mann Ki Baat conclave: ‘Supporting kids with special needs must be country-wide effort’

The principal of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was invited to speak at a session of a national conclave organised to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. One of the prominent panelists at the session, held in New Delhi on Wednesday, was actor Aamir Khan. (Sourced)

Deepmala Pandey, whose ‘one teacher, one call’ initiative was praised by the prime minister in his radio show in September 2021, has roped in many other teachers from the area to convince children with special needs from rural pockets to attend school.

One of the prominent panelists at the session, held in New Delhi on Wednesday, was actor Aamir Khan.

Speaking at the session themed “Ahwan Se Jan Andolan”, she said the PM talking about the initiative, which has now gone from “local to global”, was like giving it a ‘blue tick’ or verifying it.

“During the Covid times, we used digital platforms to run the initiative, wherein we motivated parents to send their kids to school. On September 26, 2021, when prime minister Narendra Modi talked about the initiative in his Mann Ki Baat, our efforts got their ‘blue tick’ and the initiative turned global.”

“Not just from India, the initiative now has received support from foreign countries. We are working for the acceptability of children with special needs in society, their skill development and rehabilitation. We want everyone to support such children. Efforts should be made for an inclusive society and seek their contribution in the development of the country. These kids should not be ignored,” she said.

Lauding Deepmala, the PM had said, “These teachers go from village to village in search of Divyang children, and then ensure their admission in one of the schools. This unique effort in Bareilly is showing a new path to the Divyang children.”

Before speaking at the session, Deepmala said, “During the Covid-19 period, this campaign was able to rope in over 350 teachers, who joined it with a spirit of service, to ensure the admission of many children.”

She added, “It is an honour to be invited as a speaker at the conclave. Proud to bring laurels to my state and to the teachers’ community who are working hard for the children with special needs.”

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on April 30.

Pic: Deepmala Pandey in New Delhi on Wednesday