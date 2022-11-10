Bareilly’s ‘Snake Man’ dies after cobra bite

LUCKNOW Moti Ram, 60, who had been rescuing snakes for the past 30 years, died of a cobra bite while carrying out a rescue operation in UP’s Bareilly district on Tuesday evening. He was popular as ‘Snake Man’ as he rescued reptiles from residential localities and released them into jungle areas, said locals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A cop informed that Moti Ram was bitten by a cobra while catching it from a house in Teachers’ Colony in Rajendra Nagar locality. The incident was reported to the police as it was an unnatural death, but no FIR/complaint was lodged in the matter. Locals informed that Moti Ram had caught the snake safely, but became a bit relaxed while putting it into the rescue bag during which he was bitten on a finger of his right hand, said the cop.

The man’s condition started deteriorating after the snake bite and he was rushed to a nearby primary health centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital. The victim succumbed during treatment, said the policeman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another incident, Dharam Veer, 30, a resident of Bareilly, also died of snake bite in Budaun while playing with the reptile at Kakoda fair organised on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday. The man was apparently enamoured by a snake charmer moving around with a snake around his neck. The victim too tried the same when the snake bit him, a police official informed media.

“Though the snake charmer said the snake is not poisonous, the victim’s health started deteriorating after the bite and was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed during treatment,” he said, adding, “So far, no police complaint has been lodged in the matter and the body has been handed over to the victim’s family.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}