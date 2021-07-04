Barrier-free stadium comes up at a university in Lucknow

A barrier-free stadium stadium for divyangs has come up in Lucknow, making it possibly the first such sports venue in India to meet the needs of differently abled people, according to an official release.

The facility will give divyang players the opportunity to hone their skills and showcase them at the international level.

“A grand barrier-free stadium for differently abled students has come up at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMRU). Incurring a cost of ₹52 crore, the stadium has both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. It has an outdoor football field and many other facilities for indoor games like volleyball, handball, badminton court, etc,” said university registrar Amit Kumar Singh.

The barrier-free stadium will allow differently abled students to take part in various sporting activities, both indoor and outdoor, he said.

The registrar said this stadium for the divyangs in Lucknow will be the first such one in India.

An official said floodlights had also been installed in the stadium. Arrangements will be made for sports like badminton, wrestling and basketball in the stadium. The stadium has a gym and an athletics track too.

With this effort of state government, divyangs will get a new identity, an official said.

International events like paralympics and Asiad can also be organised in this stadium.

Medical college for divyang to be built in state capital

A medical college for divyangs will be established in Lucknow. “A proposal in this regard has been made by the department and sent to the government,” an official said.

There would be research and study on the causes of disability in the medical college, as well as proper treatment of the disabled, he said.

(Photo sourced)

Front view of the stadium