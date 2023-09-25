Basti couple suicide after woman’s alleged gangrape: Two accused nabbed

Four days after a man and his wife allegedly died by suicide following latter’s gangrape in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, police on Sunday evening (September 24) arrested two of the accused while others are still at large.

One of the arrested accused was identified as Triloki (45), a land broker, while the other is a 17-year-old minor boy who was sent to the juvenile home. “On a complaint by the brother of the deceased man, an FIR was filed against four accused, including two unnamed, on Saturday under Sections 376 D (gang rape) and 306 (abetment to suicide) with Rudhauli police station,” the SP said.

Earlier, Basti ASP Deependra and SDM Girish Jha also visited the village where the incident took place on September 20 night. Meanwhile, Basti district magistrate Andra Vamsi on Monday said authorities had decided to enrol three kids of deceased in Atal residential school and to provide all government assistance to them.

The 30-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife consumed poison on Thursday (September 21). While the victim woman died at a hospital in Basti on Friday (September 22), her husband died at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, on Saturday (September 23), police said.

Superintendent of police (SP), Basti, Gopal Krishna Chauhan said before allegedly taking the extreme step, the couple had recorded a video. It was handed over to police by their 10-year-old son as per the directives of his parents, the police said. Officials said accused Triloki had arranged the sale of the couple’s property for ₹5 lakh. On the other hand, the price of the property was said to be five times higher.

Reports said after finalising the property deal, Triloki reached the house of the couple to celebrate the occasion. After the man (now deceased) allegedly became unconscious under the influence of the liquor, Triloki and others allegedly gang-raped the man’s wife.