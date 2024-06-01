Battle of ballots heads towards occult zone

VARANASI: The 2024 elections are in their last lap, almost over for most people. But for many the war is still going on and they will remain in the battlefield till June 4 late evening, till the results are out, invoking divine and tantric powers to ensure victory. With the contest now going over to the occult realm, many priests who have knowledge of such practices are currently engaged in conducting rituals for victory of their clients contesting the Lok Sabha polls. The tantra pujas started at the time of getting a ticket to contest the polls and will continue till June 4. (Pic for representation)

Rituals and tantric practices are integral to Indian politics, albeit often hidden from the public eye. Small wonder the candidates sweating it out under the sun to win a Lok Sabha seat are also banking on tantra, keeping about 100-odd tantra sadhaks (occultists) extremely busy.

“Tantra puja is done to increase self-power, ensure defeat of opponents, reduce evil impact of opponents and ensure distraction for opponents so that they lose the election,” said Pt. Ashutosh Shastri, a Varanasi-based Jyotish scholar who is conducting prayers for several candidates.

The rituals include ‘Jaap of Goddess Baglamukhi’, ‘Mahamrityunjay Jaap’ and ‘Navgrah Strot Jaap’.

“Prayer of Goddess Baglamukhi is done for victory over enemy (opponent in this case), Mahamrityunjay Jaap for peace and fulfilling desire and Aprajita for gaining empire,” said Jyotishacharya Pandit Vishnupati Tripathi, who is currently in Tara Peeth in West Bangal, (famous for Tantrik Goddess Tara), conducting prayers for Lok Sabha candidates.

Some politicians also get threats from enemies calculated and try to obtain more powers via other kinds of worship. “The Vipritt Pratyangira and Rajrajeshwari rituals are also being conducted with complete tantrik rituals for ensuring safe political rise,” said Pt Ashutosh Shastri.

Some of those conducting puja have gone to seats of spiritual power in other states and some of them are at various Peeths in Varanasi while some are doing the rituals at home. “The prayer is most secretive and is done without any hindrance or disturbance. The prime concern while doing such prayers and rituals is secrecy,” said Pt. Vishnupati Tripathi.

In Varanasi, such prayers are conducted at Goddess Durga temple, Kali temple, Panch Ganga Ghat and Shool Tankeshwar.

“There is science too in such rituals . As soon as one decides to get a ritual conducted, he or she starts believing in victory and this generates serotonin and dopamine in the brain. This helps one make an impression on people around because of good brain health,” said Pt. Vishnupati Tripathi, who has politicians from 22 states as his clients.

As for most of the rituals being conducted in Varanasi, Jyotish scholars said the place had blessing from the Tantrik Roop (form) of Lord Shiv.