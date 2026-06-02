Before 2017, lack of credibility marred exams in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said nine years ago examinations were plagued by cheating and there was no credibility in the merit system. Even teacher recruitment was not conducted properly. Students and their parents also believed that hard work was unnecessary. Impersonation was common, he added.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath was addressing at a felicitation ceremony held at Lok Bhavan to honour meritorious students. (HT file)

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“Now over the last nine years, we have ensured cheating-free examinations in the state. Today, 56 lakh students appear for examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education on time, and results are declared within just 14-15 days. The system of proxy teachers has come to an end,” the CM said at a felicitation ceremony held at Lok Bhavan to honour meritorious students of the high school and intermediate examinations.

In the ceremony, 223 students who secured a place in the state’s Top 10 merit list were honoured. Along with them, 1459 students who secured a place in the Top 10 at the district level were honoured through ceremonies being organised in all 75 districts.

“Among the 223 students being honoured today, 85 are boys and 138 are girls. This means that girls have secured more positions in the merit list. This number clearly indicates that girls work harder and have the ability to score better marks. People used to think that girls helped their mothers with household chores, but now it seems that times have changed,” the CM added.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Avoid giving smartphones to toddlers’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Avoid giving smartphones to toddlers’ {{/usCountry}}

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“What are we witnessing today? If a child is crying, parents give them a smartphone to keep them quiet. Even children aged two or three years are given smartphones and engaged in video games. Do not do this. Let them cry for a while. Connect them with creative activities for their holistic development,” Yogi advised.

Addressing the students, he said, “Do not place unnecessary pressure on your parents to buy smartphones. Use smartphones in the right direction. We have provided you with tablets. Connect yourself with digital libraries and your curriculum. Read newspapers regularly. Watch news on television and avoid other unnecessary programmes.”

The CM further said, “India has had a rich tradition of knowledge. Looking at ancient times, Shri Ram became Maryada Purushottam under the guidance of Guru Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra and Maharishi Valmiki. India’s unity from north to south became possible because of sages such as Maharishi Agastya. India was respected across the world because it possessed the greatest treasure of knowledge.”

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‘Spend minimal time on social media’

“Spend minimal time on social media, preferably not more than 10-15 minutes or half an hour. If you get trapped in it, your entire time will be wasted and the result will be zero. Most of the content is based on rumours. In any competition or interview, no one will ask you how many followers you have. Your knowledge, your presentation and your practical understanding will be the basis of your selection,” Adityanath said.

“During summer vacation, students should also devote time to their physical health. Good health is the foundation on which dreams and goals are achieved. Going to bed and waking up on time, as well as maintaining a diet are extremely important,” he added.

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“When the government supports you, it has only one expectation that you will inspire other family members and fellow students to move forward in the fields of education, sports or arts. This will be a great service to the nation,” the CM said.