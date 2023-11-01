Before 2017, UP govt became a problem instead of solution: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said prior to 2017, UP government had become a problem instead of a solution while a sense of discontent prevailed among citizens in the country against the system before 2014.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the silver jubilee celebration of Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology, in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

According to a government statement, Adityanath said the nation underwent a transformation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power. “At present, India is witnessing new heights of development and its 140 crore citizens hold their leadership in high regard,” he remarked while speaking at a degree distribution programme held on completion of 25 years of Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology in Ghaziabad.

The CM said Uttar Pradesh stood as one of the leading states in the country now in terms of ease of doing business. Notably, the state’s economy, which was once ranked eighth or tenth, was now in the race to become number one or two. “This transformation represents the emergence of a new Uttar Pradesh of new India,” he pointed out.

Adityanath noted that there was a time when investors were reluctant to invest in the state, and some who had previously invested were departing. However, in just six and a half years, UP garnered investment proposals worth ₹38 lakh crore through the Global Investors’ Summit held early this year, which was expected to create job opportunities for 1.10 crore youth across the state, he added.

The CM said, “Prior to 2017, the youth were reluctant to identify themselves as residents of UP. Festivals could not be completed peacefully. Rather than resolving issues at hand, the government itself had become the problem. Currently, no citizen of UP is facing any identity crisis, even those who are not from the state call themselves from Uttar Pradesh.”

Highlighting the growing importance of drone technology in agriculture and various other fields, the CM mentioned the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in aiding various tasks.

He emphasized that technology was proving its effectiveness across multiple facets of life, including combating corruption. “However, we have to keep in mind that technology should be driven by humans. Man should not become its slave,” he asserted.

Adityanath congratulated the students and teachers of the institute for the remarkable 25-year journey of KIET. In view of the abundant potential of UP in the pharma sector, the state government was taking proactive measures to establish a pharma park, the CM said.

Degrees were conferred upon students from various courses. Adityanath Yogi presented degrees to 16 meritorious students.

