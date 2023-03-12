‘Beggary-free’ Kashi campaign begins today

A massive awareness drive to discourage people from giving alms to beggars is set to begin in Varanasi on Sunday. The ‘Bhikshavriti Mukt Kashi’ (beggary-free Kashi) campaign aims to free the temple city of the problem in the next 15 days, district officials said.

A team has been constituted that will rescue ‘bhikshus’ in the city from March 13 and send them to Apna Ghar ashrams and shelter homes, an official statement said

According to an official statement, district magistrate S Rajlingam on Saturday held a meeting with officials of different departments to discuss the modalities of the campaign, as part of which ‘bhikshus’ (beggars) will also be counselled.

A team has been constituted that will rescue ‘bhikshus’ in the city from March 13 and send them to Apna Ghar ashrams and shelter homes, the communique said, adding officials of the municipal corporation and police department will spread public awareness about the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Beggary Act, 1975.

The additional municipal commissioner was instructed to ready facilities at shelter homes and put up sign boards discouraging beggary.

Chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal sought cooperation from NGOs Apna Ghar and Roti Bank. The additional municipal commissioner, district social welfare officer, officials of the police department and others were present in the meeting.

