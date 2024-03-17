Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath have adopted the punchline of “Assi mein Assi (80 of 80)” Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. All the political parties have started preparing for the polls a day after the election commission issued the poll notification on Saturday. Beneficiaries of govt schemes to be game changers for BJP again? (File photo)

Yogi Adityanath and his party are banking on the sizeable number of beneficiaries of central and state government’s schemes in the state over the past seven years, said a UP BJP spokesperson.

These beneficiaries have emerged as the biggest voter class, outnumbering all other considerations and had openly supported Yogi Adityanath during the 2022 assembly elections.

“They could again play a pivotal role in ensuring Modi’s triumphant return to power for the third consecutive term”, the BJP spokesperson said.

Yogi has tried to extend both Central and State Government schemes to every corner of the state. Up to 15 crore individuals have benefitted from the free ration provided by the government. This assistance is provided to all the disadvantaged sections of society irrespective of caste or community considerations, sans any discrimination, said a government spokesperson.

Initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic to alleviate hardships, this scheme persists, garnering continued support from the populace who previously backed Yogi Adityanath in the 2022 elections and remain steadfast in their allegiance.

Furthermore, approximately 1.75 crore households in the state have received LPG connections through the Central Government’s Ujjwala Scheme. Also, the MNREGA scheme provided immediate employment to many people in rural U.P, the spokesperson added.

The beneficiary category encompasses families who got houses under the PM Awas Yojana in the state. Around 56 lakh houses were constructed during the Yogi Adityanath government’s tenure, providing homes to individuals who previously lived in rented accommodations, the spokesperson added.

Furthermore, through the PM SVANidhi Yojna, loans have been extended to 17 lakh street vendors. Additionally, 2.61 crore toilets have been constructed, while ownership certificates have been distributed to 66.59 lakh beneficiaries. The government has supported 32.71 lakh destitute women and 50.21 lakh elderly individuals through old-age pensions.

Additionally, numerous students benefit from scholarships worth crores of rupees. Furthermore, various schemes such as Har Ghar Nal Yojana and electrification have facilitated the betterment of countless lives.

“The state administration has undertaken extensive outreach efforts to engage with beneficiaries of both central and state government schemes. Through this initiative, every beneficiary has been contacted, and their issues have been promptly addressed,” the government spokesperson said.