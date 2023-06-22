Best performing development blocks to be rewarded: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that organised efforts for social and economic improvement in the aspirational development blocks following the model of aspirational districts had yielded promising results in the state.

Reviewing the annual progress of ambitious development zones, he issued directions for rewarding zones that secured first position in the overall delta ranking and subject-specific delta ranking.

“In all 100 selected aspirational development zones across 34 districts, significant progress was being made in areas such as health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development, and basic infrastructure, among other areas, based on 75 identified indicators. These proactive efforts are proving to be transformative for these lagging regions,” said Adityanath, according to the statement from his office.

The statement said the first annual report of aspirational development zones (March 2022 to March 2023) was indicative of positive outcomes.

According to the report, in March 2022, more than 50 aspirational development zones were performing above the state average in over 33 indicators, while in March 2023, over 50 aspirational development zones were performing above the state average in 63 indicators.

As per the annual report, there has been improvement in all 7 indicators across all aspirational development zones from March 2022 to March 2023. More than 70% of the aspirational development zones have shown improvement in 50 indicators.

“It is satisfying to note that there is a decrease in the prevalence of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) among children in 99 aspirational development zones. The registration rate of pregnant women in the healthcare system has increased from an average of 70% to 91%, and institutional deliveries have risen from 44% to 67%, indicating the positive direction of our efforts,” he said.

There had been a significant increase, from an average of 38% to 73%, in the distribution of Golden Cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the aspirational development zones. Similarly, 100% of government schools in all 100 aspirational development zones had active drinking water facilities.

Cow shelters were operational in 99 aspirational development zones, and ‘Jan Seva Kendras’ had been established in each gram panchayat of all 100 aspirational development zones, he added.

Vishnupura zone top performer

Vishnupura Development Zone in Kushinagar has been the top performer in the overall delta ranking from March 2022 to March 2023. Similarly, under the subject-specific delta ranking, Majhgawan (Bareilly) excelled in healthcare and nutrition, Vajeerganj (Badaun) in education, Bheeti (Ambedkar Nagar) in agriculture and water resources, Fatehganj (Bareilly) in financial inclusion and skill development, and Sohawal (Ballia) in infrastructure development indicators.

₹2-crore prize for 1st position

Development blocks that achieved first position in the overall Delta ranking from April 2022 to March 2023 will be awarded a prize of ₹2 crore, and aspirational development blocks that achieved first position in each subject-specific ranking based on Delta ranking in each subject area will be given an incentive amount of ₹60 lakh. The best development blocks will be rewarded according to this year’s report.

