Better products, diversification will help improve farmers’ income: Governor

Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday visited a wide range of stalls at the annual fruit, vegetable and flower exhibition underway at the Raj Bhavan here. To encourage participants who came from far and wide, she bought their products.

Speaking about the process to grow two different flowers and vegetables in a pot with new techniques, the governor asked the Raj Bhawan staff to use the same techniques to grow flowers on the premises.

Agricultural universities in the state have also set up their stalls at the exhibition. The governor asked the universities to focus on products grown in specific regions.

While visiting the stalls of processed food items, the governor appreciated the items made from coarse grains and asked the stall owners to promote them for better marketing.

She also praised an herbal drink prepared without the use of any chemical. “Marketing of agricultural products is key. Better production and diversification will help increase the income of farmers,” she observed. The governor also appreciated an 85-year-old who sung on the occasion.

The four-day exhibition is scheduled to end on February 20, and is open for public viewing.