‘Better turnout of students expected in coming days’

School managements in the state capital are all hopeful that in days to come the attendance rate of students will gradually go up. A day after the schools opened their gates for the students of Class XI to XII, as per the state government mandates, the schools reported a limited improvement in the numbers.

On Monday, the schools opened with thin attendance but with a lot of enthusiasm. Mala Mehra, secretary, Unaided Private Schools Association says, “Slowly and gradually student attendance will surely increase.” Mehra also happens to be principal of Hoerner College.

Many students have not given the permission letter that was made mandatory by school to rejoin offline classes.

Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided Private School Association adds, “About 62% students turned up in schools and hopefully the number will go up in times to come.”

Students are the happiest lot. Nav Sri Saxena, student of Class X, Delhi Public School, had to go for a haircut before resuming offline classes but he has no qualms as he is happy to back with his peer group.

“I am more comfortable attending offline classes. More than that, I am very happy to meet my friends face-to-face after so many months. Now, I hope we get to hit the ground and get to play my favourite game — football,” he says.

The educationists too are equally excited having students back on campus. “With children attending school our premises has become lively once again. There was excitement around- amongst students and teachers. Students did not mind the no recess policy as at least they got to meet their friends,” says Abha Anant, principal City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar.

The government has asked schools to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocol in allowing students into the classrooms. The government has also directed secondary schools to operate two sessions a day with a cap of 50 per cent students in each half.

While the first session will be held between 8am and 12noon, the second session will start at 12.30 and conclude at 4.30pm.