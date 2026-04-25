Beware of traitors looting nation in the name of casteism: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said if India is to become strong, self-reliant and developed, “we must beware of forces that weaken society by dividing it in the name of casteism.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the ‘Rashmirathi Parv’ in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

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He made the remarks at the inauguration of the three-day ‘Rashmirathi Parv’ on the death anniversary of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. The event is being held to mark 75 years of Dinkar’s poetic work ‘Rashmirathi’.

“Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s timeless work ‘Rashmirathi’ continues to inspire and guide society and the nation today,” Adityanath said on the occasion and released a souvenir ‘Rashmirathi se Samvad’.

Adityanath said Dinkar’s contribution in awakening social consciousness and uniting the entire society through his writings was unparalleled.

“Even when attempts were made to suppress India’s democracy, Dinkar gave the clarion call: “Vacate the throne, for the people are coming,” he said.

“The way his words became a mantra, awakening sacrifice, awareness, and dedication for the nation in every heart, is a hallmark of a great poet,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that when he received the invitation for this event, he immediately requested that it be scheduled on a day when he could attend, as he often draws upon Dinkar’s verses to respond to critics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that when he received the invitation for this event, he immediately requested that it be scheduled on a day when he could attend, as he often draws upon Dinkar’s verses to respond to critics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “India has always been rich in wealth and resources and a great global power, yet it also endured centuries of slavery. No one could match India in strength or intellect, but we too had our weaknesses. Dinkarji struck powerfully at those shortcomings, and I appreciate that deeply,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India has always been rich in wealth and resources and a great global power, yet it also endured centuries of slavery. No one could match India in strength or intellect, but we too had our weaknesses. Dinkarji struck powerfully at those shortcomings, and I appreciate that deeply,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister quoted the poet’s verses against casteism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister quoted the poet’s verses against casteism. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said he has asked the culture department to organise more such programmes based on literary works, as they serve as fresh inspiration for today’s generation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he has asked the culture department to organise more such programmes based on literary works, as they serve as fresh inspiration for today’s generation. {{/usCountry}}

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“This inspiration must be carried forward. Tomorrow there will be a theatrical presentation on Swami Vivekananda here. He is an inspiration for every Indian — a monk who became a guide for every youth,” the chief minister said.

He earned global respect for India’s Vedic and Sanatan tradition and worked to align contemporary society with knowledge and science, dedicating himself entirely to awakening India’s consciousness, Adityanath added.

After the Chicago Parliament of World Religions, Swami Vivekananda’s travels in India included Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kashi and several other places in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister added.

He added that on April 26 a programme based on Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak will be held here.

“Tilakji had declared from Lucknow itself ,’Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it’ — making the city a key centre of India’s freedom struggle.”

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“On the same day, ‘Atal Swaranjali’ will also be presented — a dance-drama based on the poems of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atalji’s centenary year was recently concluded, and a Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been established in Lucknow in his honour. Lucknow remained Atal ji’s karmabhoomi for a long time,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath urged that students from Bhatkhande Sanskriti University and other institutions also be made part of this event.

He also witnessed the staging of Rashmirathi and praised the artists for their powerful and lively performance.

He directed the culture department to make such literary works accessible to the general public.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, included deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, former Union ministers Ashwini Choubey and Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, event coordinator and UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, culture and tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, BJP leader Neeraj Singh, Dinkar Smriti Nyas chairman Neeraj Kumar and Ritvik Udayan, grandson of Dinkar, among others.

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