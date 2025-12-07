Beyond baking: How Lucknow's cake-mixing rituals stir up the Yuletide spirit

The series of cake-mixing events at various cafes, hotels, and restaurants has marked the beginning of pre-Christmas celebrations in the state capital. Bonding over the rituals and prepping for the bakery delights, these events provide a perfect platform to kick-start the New Year festivities and bring in the Yuletide spirit. Cake-mixing ceremony being held at Novotel Lucknow hotel

Actor Annu Kapoor with Clarks Avadh general manager Abhishek Mishra and others during the cake-mixing ceremony

Mixing love

A great deal goes into these mixing ceremonies. “To prepare the material, we use dry fruits including cashew nuts, black berry, black currant, almonds, raisins, cherry, coloured tutti-frutti, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, other spices, and wines. Some add other liquors as well, but ideally, wines go well—it’s a matter of choice! Twenty to twenty-five days of fermentation is good enough, and finally, the cake is prepared,” says Arjun Thakur from Novotel Lucknow.

Taj Mahal hotel invited in-house guests and some city influencers for the mixing ceremony

Bonding time

The presence of in-house guests, prominent city folks, and influencers adds hype to these events. “This ceremony is more than just mixing ingredients—it's about blending cultures, communities, and memories,” says the Taj Mahal hotel’s sales manager Nitin Singh.

Actor Anu Kapoor was the star in-house guest at Hotel Clarks Avadh, who took part in the ceremony. “Annu sir was gracious enough to join us on this special occasion. It’s a star event where we bond with guests beyond religion and faith. It’s one occasion everyone loves to participate in,” says the hotel’s general manager, Abhishek Mishra.

Special kids with others during the cake-mixing ceremony

Adding a cause

To show compassion and add purpose to the celebrations, Danbro by Mr Brown invited special children from the Drishti NGO for its mixing ceremony. “These very special and talented children mingled well with other invited students. We saw great bonhomie as everyone did the mixing together. Such interactions develop compassion among regular children, and they learn while having fun,” says Tanushree Gupta, founder of the bakery.

Cake mixing ceremony underway at Fairfield by Marriot

Culinary display

For chefs, it’s a perfect occasion to display their culinary skills to patrons. Fairfield by Marriott executive chef Ranjan Thakur says, “It is a great opportunity to mingle with in-house and invited guests and also serves as an excellent marketing tool. We chefs can present a window into the Christmas celebrations we have lined up. For the first time, we organised a mixing event at our hotel here. This mixture, once ready, will be on sale at the bakery and served at our Christmas brunch.”

Cake mixing ceremony underway at ButterCup Bungalow

Artisanal bakery ButterCup Bungalow too involved their regular clients for the cake-mixing ceremony. Ramada Hotel on Kanpur Road too held a lavish cake-mixing ceremony informed its executive chef Avinash Kumar.

During these ceremonies, organisers served mulled wines, salads, and exotic starters in a high-tea format.