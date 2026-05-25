Bhagwat to hold key meetings with BJP, RSS leaders during three-day Lucknow visit

With less than a year left for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Lucknow on Sunday on a three-day visit, his second trip to the state capital this year. During the Sarsanghchalak’s visit, special emphasis is expected to be placed on these aspects, and indications regarding the Sangh’s future strategy may also emerge. (File)

During his stay, Bhagwat will hold several key meetings with RSS office-bearers, with discussions expected to focus on the Sangh’s functioning and campaigns.

He is also likely to hold closed-door meetings with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary.

The functioning of both the government and the organisation is likely to be reviewed, while the future roadmap is expected to be finalised after taking direct feedback from pracharaks.

Officially, however, the RSS chief is in the state capital to address participants attending the ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Pratham’ at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Nirala Nagar.

A large number of trainees are participating in the camp, where they are being trained in various aspects of the Sangh’s functioning and organisational methods.

The ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Pratham (Samanya)’ under the eastern Uttar Pradesh region of the RSS is being organised at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Nirala Nagar, from May 21 to June 11.

During his three-day stay from May 24 to 26, Bhagwat will conduct ‘baudhik’ sessions, interaction programmes and guidance sessions for trainees attending the camp. Through these programmes, workers will be provided ideological clarity and organisational direction.

The training camp aims to familiarise workers with the Sangh’s working style, discipline and social responsibilities.

During the Sarsanghchalak’s visit, special emphasis is expected to be placed on these aspects, and indications regarding the Sangh’s future strategy may also emerge.

According to sources, Bhagwat will also review coordination between the government and the organisation, along with their functioning. Activities, schemes and their impact across various regions are expected to be discussed to make future strategies more effective.

Sources added that direct feedback would be taken from Sangh pracharaks and that the organisation’s future course would be shaped on the basis of suggestions and experiences shared by grassroots workers.

Earlier, Bhagwat had visited Lucknow on February 18, when he had also participated in organisational meetings. The current visit is being seen as a continuation of that exercise, with the Sangh reviewing its functioning and making strategic preparations ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.