Bhatkhande girls’ hostel set to open after 2 years

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya is accepting applications for hostel accommodations for girls after 2 years, since it closed following the pandemic. The building with 34 rooms is being white-washed and renovated to house students from next week, said authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Applications from 20 girls have already come in, and more are expected, said registrar Tuhin Dwivedi. The hostel can usually accommodate around 90 or more girls (in the dormitories with three beds, and the double accommodation rooms), informed the warden of the girls’ hostel, who also lives on the hostel premises across the street from Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya.

Although regular offline classes began at the institution in September, 2021, the hostel accommodation system did not resume. “Maintenance work was on. Moreover, students preferred to stay with families, but now, the fear is ebbing, and applications have started coming in again,” said Dwivedi.

So far, broken windows have been repaired and netted, and walls are being white-washed. The rooms are yet to be completely readied, and are so far only furnished with bed frames, tables and chairs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Dwivedi, the renovation work should be completed by next week. “Most of the work is done, only mattresses are left to be put in the rooms.” The warden said that the registrar along with other teachers and officials had come for an inspection of the building last week to determine the magnitude of repairs the establishment needed. “The windows had broken and lots of mosquitoes were coming in. These have all been netted now on the ground and first floor. Only some work is left,” said the warden. “The renovations started in December.”