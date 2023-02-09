Bhatkhande University mulls introducing newer courses

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya is mulling introducing new courses alongside existing ones on vocal, classical dance and music.

“A host of new courses have been proposed alongside performing arts courses already functional in the faculties at Bhatkhande. Besides this, a visual arts faculty including applied arts, painting and sculpting; philosophy and religion faculty including Buddha studies, Jain studies and Hindu studies; ancient Indian history and culture faculty including history of arts, linguistics, museology and tourism management are being planned,” said Tuhin Dwivedi, registrar, Bhatkhande.

“We are considering starting all these new courses from the new session. The board of education is deliberating as to which of the new courses can be implemented as per the National Education Policy (NEP) at the institution. We are awaiting confirmation,” said Dwivedi. For the cultural studies course, members of 9 autonomous organisations associated with Bhatkhande will work together as a constituent body, to decide the coursework, he said.

“All these are in the planning stage,” Dwivedi said.

Bhatkhande has six faculties including vocal, instrumental, percussion, dance, musicology, music theory as well as Hindustani Music Study Centre for exchange students and students from abroad. There is also the Bhatkhande Sangeet Mandal, which provides students with the opportunity to perform on stage at the monthly music show.

There are 30 courses under these faculties as students are taken for learning/training in four vocal styles, four dance forms, eight instruments and three percussion instruments courses. Approximately 1475 students are currently enrolled at Bhatkhande.